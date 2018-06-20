West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh threatens Trinamool leaders: ‘There will be encounters’

A case has reportedly been lodged against Dilip Ghosh for making such inflamatory statements. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File) A case has reportedly been lodged against Dilip Ghosh for making such inflamatory statements. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has once again courted controversy after he threatened “encouter of TMC leaders and workers” during a protest movement on Tuesday.

While addressing party workers in Jalpaiguri district in North Bengal, Ghosh said, “A lot of TMC leaders are flexing muscles and threatening our workers. Either they will go to jail or there will be direct encounters. We are counting the bullets which killed our workers. Just like the way Gabbar Singh said kitni goliya hain (how many bullets are there), the day will soon come when we will count the bullets as well as the bodies. No Kesto or Bistu will be able to save them. We have not signed a bond where it is written that we will offer them Rasgulla if they beat us up.”

The party on Saturday organised a District Magistrate office gherao programme in Jalpaiguri district as part of its state-wide movement to protest against the alleged killing of its workers in Purulia district.

In a reference to TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal who is known as Kesto among his party leaders, the state BJP president said, “We have burst the bubble of Kesto in Birbhum. We will do the same thing elsewhere. No bullet or gun will be able to stop us. We have come here to warn them not to attack our workers. Otherwise we will beat them in such a way that there will be no place left in their bodies to tie bandages.”

A case has reportedly been lodged against Ghosh for making such inflamatory statements. The details of the case are awaited.

