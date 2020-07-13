scorecardresearch
Monday, July 13, 2020
Bengal BJP leader found hanging in North Dinajpur

"Ray was found hanging near a shop at Hemtabad area this (Monday) morning. We have started an investigation," a senior district police officer said.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: July 13, 2020 10:16:20 am
bjp leader found hanging from tree in bengal, bjp leader murdered in bengal, bjp leader found hanging in bengal, north dinajpur bjp leader murder, bengal news Ray had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment — a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes — on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls.

Senior BJP leader Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging near his home in Hemtabad area of North Dinajpur district on Monday morning, police sources said.

"Ray was found hanging near a shop at Hemtabad area this (Monday) morning. We have started an investigation," a senior district police officer said.

Ray had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment — a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes — on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls.

