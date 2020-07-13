scorecardresearch
Monday, July 13, 2020
COVID19

West Bengal BJP leader Debendra Nath Ray found hanging in North Dinajpur

Debendra Nath Ray had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment -- a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes -- on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: July 13, 2020 10:19:09 am
Senior BJP leader Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging near his home in Hemtabad area of North Dinajpur district on Monday morning, police sources said.

“Ray was found hanging near a shop at Hemtabad area this (Monday) morning. We have started an investigation,” a senior district police officer said.

Ray had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment — a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes — on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls.

