West Bengal: BJP launches membership drive ahead of 2021 elections

The BJP on Friday launched a membership drive in the state ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

Named “Amar Poribar, BJP Poribar [My Family, BJP Family]”, it was launched by state party president Dilip Ghosh in the presence of senior leaders such as Rahul Sinha and Mukul Roy. The party also introduced a toll-free mobile number for prospective members.

In a video message, BJP national president JP Nadda appealed to the people of the state to join the party to oust the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from power.

“The TMC government is looting the foodgrains sent by the Central government for the people of Bengal. The state government has also failed to control the Covid situation in the state. As a result, the people are suffering. I would urge all of you to join the BJP and make this membership drive ‘Amar Poribar, BJP Poribar’ a big success,” Nadda said.

Dilip Ghosh too lashed out at the TMC for calling the BJP a party of outsiders. “The TMC has called the BJP a party of outsiders. Is Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee an outsider? Is Sir Asutosh Mookerjee an outsider? Such baseless allegations are made to divert attention from TMC’s failures,” he said.

Ghosh claimed that several members from other parties had joined the saffron outfit recently to fight the TMC.

During a nationwide membership campaign last year, almost one crore people in Bengal had joined the BJP.

