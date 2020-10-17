West Bengal: BJP holds protest march, questions CID inquiry

Shukla, a close aide of Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, was shot dead in Titagarh on October 4.

The BJP on Friday organised a protest march, named ‘halla bol [raise your voice]’, from Titagarh to Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, demanding a CBI probe into the killing of party leader Manish Shukla earlier this month.

Shukla, a close aide of Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, was shot dead in Titagarh on October 4. The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is investigating the case, and has arrested three people till date. On Thursday, it questioned two Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in connection with the murder. The BJP has alleged that the ruling party orchestrated the killing.

At Friday’s event, Arjun Singh claimed that it was not possible for the CID to conduct a free-and-fair investigation.”Only a CBI probe will nab the real culprits. Any investigation by a state government agency will only frame wrong persons in the case,” said the MP.

BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy, party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, former TMC MLA turned BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta were among those who participated in the march.

