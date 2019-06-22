West Bengal: Several injured as fresh clashes break out in Bhatpara after BJP team’s visit

Several persons were injured as fresh clashes broke out in trouble-torn Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. The incident took place soon after a three-member BJP central delegation left the area after their scheduled visit.

Police had to take up baton charge to contain violence in the area as two groups, one led by the BJP and other by TMC, hurled countrymade bombs and stones at each other.

The BJP committee— comprising of SS Ahluwalia, Satya Pal Singh and VD Ram— visited the area where Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people, has been imposed following the violence that broke out two days ago, in which two were killed and three injured.

Earlier in the day, the committee had said that they would submit a report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah after their visit. “Amit Shah is saddened by the violence in Bhatpara. Such incidents are occurring only in West Bengal. We will talk to the concerned persons and submit a report to him,” SS Ahluwalia was quoted as saying by ANI.

Bhatpara has witnessed a series of clashes between BJP and TMC workers since last month, in the run-up to the polls.

On June 20th violence, the BJP had alleged that the two people were killed in police firing, whereas police officials denied it saying they only lobbed tear gas shells to control the situation.

Taking BJP’s stance forward, Ahluwalia told ANI: “The police shot them. They had held a press conference and said that they resorted to aerial firing. But if they did that, how did it enter the bodies of people? It’s unfortunate. Families of small vendors were finished.”

Alleging that police attacked innocent people and let hooligans loose, Ahluwalia said, “A 17-year-old boy was shot when he going to purchase something. Police shot him in his head from point blank range. A vendor was shot and died on spot. A third is in hospital. Seven people were shot. Police used batons for hooligans and bullets for innocents. It should be inquired.”

Meanwhile, TMC leaders had accused BJP of instigated violence in the area and alleged BJP supporters were firing when people got injured. Local TMC leader Madan Mitra had said, “The violence is being triggered by Arjun Singh and his people and we have to take serious action to tackle the situation”.

The state police chief, the Chief Secretary and other top officials had held an emergency meeting to bring normalcy in the area.

(With agency inputs from PTI, ANI)