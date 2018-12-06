West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s convoy attacked a day before ‘Rath Yatra’, party blames TMC

A day before BJP’s Rath Yatra in Bengal, the convoy of its state president Dilip Ghosh came under an alleged attack of TMC cadres in Cooch Behar district. Video footage showed some people with their faces covered in black clothes attacking the vehicles with sticks. The incident took place at Mathabhanga area of Cooch Behar district.

Windows of several cars were damaged and Ghosh luckily escaped unhurt. The West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh reached Cooch Behar Thursday morning to oversee preparations for Friday’s Rath Yatra which will be inaugurated by BJP national president Amit Shah.

Ghosh alleged that it was TMC backed goons who attacked the vehicles. “The TMC is trying its best to disrupt our Rath Yatra. At Sitai crossing, some TMC backed goons attacked our convoy and seven vehicles have been damaged.

The entire incident took place in the presence of the police. This is nothing new as this is probably the tenth time my convoy came under such an attack. Many of our workers have been injured,” Ghosh said after the incident.

TMC leader Udayan Guha, however, denied such allegations and said the incident was a fallout of a BJP infighting. “Our workers were not involved in the incident. It was an outcome of a BJP infighting. They have grudge against its state leadership,” Guha said.

Although preparations are in full swing in Cooch Behar for the scheduled Rath Yatra, the police are yet to grant them permission for the rally.