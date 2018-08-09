Follow Us:
Thursday, August 09, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
  • West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s car attacked

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s car attacked

The BJP blamed miscreants "associated with the ruling TMC" for the attack.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Updated: August 9, 2018 11:48:53 am
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's car attacked West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (Express file photo/Partha Paul)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghoshs car was attacked by unidentified miscreants at Khatra in Bankura district, the police said Thursday. The incident happened when Ghosh was returning to his hotel in Khatra after attending a dinner at a party worker’s house in the area, they said.

“Stones were hurled at my vehicle by some miscreants last night,” Ghosh said adding that they were also abusing the BJP.

Ghosh, who is an MLA, later filed a complaint with the police. The BJP blamed miscreants “associated with the ruling TMC” for the attack.

The Bankura district TMC leadership termed the allegation as “baseless” and said the attack was a fallout of the infighting in the state BJP and has nothing to do with the ruling party. The police said they were enquiring into the incident.

The car of another BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya, a former MLA, was on Wednesday attacked by miscreants while he was on his way to attend a meeting at Chakdaha in Nadia district.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement