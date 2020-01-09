‘Go from other side’: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh refuses ambulance to pass through rally

A file photo of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (File/Express Photo: Partha Paul)osh A file photo of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (File/Express Photo: Partha Paul)osh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh did not allow an ambulance to pass through a party rally he was addressing in Nadia district’s Krishnanagar.

In a video of the incident that has gone viral on social media on Wednesday, Ghosh is heard asking the ambulance driver to take an alternative route and not disturb the people who assembled for the meeting.

“Tell them to turn the vehicle to the other side. There is no place here. Tell them they cannot come from here, everyone is sitting, they will get disturbed. People are sitting here. Go from the other side, there is a lot of space there. Send them from the back gate (side), there is a lot of space there,” he said.

He also accused Chief Minsiter Mamata Banerjee of sending the vehicle to disrupt the BJP event.

“When there is so much of space, why are they coming here. So many people are sitting here and you have sent an ambulance. All this is being done on purpose. Aren’t there any more roads here in Krishnanagar? Some drama going on here? Mamata Banerjee has lost, precisely why she is doing this,” he said.

WB BJP chief @DilipGhoshBJP :"The driver knows there's a meeting going on here. Why has he availed this road, It's not possible to give way to ambulance. So many ppl sitting on the road will be disturbed. The ambulance was sent deliberately to disturb the meeting." @News18Bengali pic.twitter.com/ARVrG0AvfJ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 8, 2020

Under the new Motor Vehicles Act, a fine of Rs 10,000 can be imposed on anyone found obstructing emergency vehicles from passing on the road. Last December, hundreds of protesters who made way for an ambulance at Jamia Millia University in New Delhi were lauded for their efforts.

Remember the video of the crowd parting to make way for an ambulance in Hong Kong?This was at the protest at Jamia yesterday. These are not troublemakers looking to incite trouble,for that it seems you need a uniform, these students are fighting for all of us. pic.twitter.com/8HMRjEfUta — ishan tankha (@ishantankha) December 17, 2019

On Tuesday, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Aishe Ghosh’s mother slammed the BJP chief for saying the attack on her was staged. Dilip Ghosh questioned if the injuries sustained by JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh were genuine and demanded a probe to clear the air.

“In the JNU incident, someone received a head injury, which is being shown everywhere. Whether it’s actually a head injury or some colour was poured on her head to make it look like one hasn’t been probed yet. Now if it’s a fake injury, then I wonder how insecure they are that they have gone down to this level,” Ghosh said referring to Aishe, during a press meet at the BJP headquarters.

During a rally to condemn the attack on JNU students in Durgapur, Aishe’s mother said, “It is unfortunate that people like Dilip Ghosh is trying to discredit my daughter for putting up a brave face after the attack. He is questioning whether my daughter is faking her wounds. Such words of discouragement can never silence the voice of my daughter and others who are fighting against an autocratic government at the Centre.”

At least 32 students, two teachers and two security guards were injured in the attack led by around 100 masked people, armed with sticks and rods, on the JNU campus on Sunday. Aishe had suffered injuries to her head and arm in the violence allegedly perpetrated by the ABVP, the student wing of RSS — a charge the outfit denied.

Earlier, Ghosh had said violence in educational institutions is a “gift” of the Left students’ outfits, which are “getting it back”.

“Violence in students’ politics and educational institutes are a gift of the Left. You will witness violence in educational institutes only in West Bengal, Kerala and Tripura where the Left is either in power or were in power till a few years back. Now, the Left students’ groups are getting it back as scores are being settled,” he said, adding the authorities and police are looking into the incident. gIt would be better if violence can be averted inside educational institutions,” Ghosh said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd