West Bengal: BJP alleges custodial death, seeks CBI probe

We want Mamata Banerjee to come here and give an answer why our activists are being murdered every day, said Locket Chatterjee. (File)

The BJP on Friday demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged custodial death of Madan Ghoroi, a BJP booth president, in East Midnapore.

BJP MP and party general secretary Locket Chatterjee and others sat on a dharna against the death and were prevented by police from taking out a march with Ghoroi’s body.

According to sources, Ghoroi’s nephew was accused of kidnapping a girl of Patashpur area in East Midnapore. It is alleged that his family is known to be a BJP supporter, while the kidnapped girl’s family backs TMC. When Ghoroi’s nephew was absconding, he was picked up and interrogated by police on September 26. He was remanded in judicial custody at Contai Correctional Home where he fell ill. For better treatment, Patashpur police station transferred him to Kolkata on October 9. “He died at SSKM on October 9. His family members were informed from time to time about his deteriorating health condition,” said a senior police officer in East Medinipur.

It is alleged that he was brutally beaten up in custody, an allegation denied by police.

While the BJP has launched a protest demanding justice and accusing the TMC for the killing, the ruling party in the state has accused the saffron party of politics.

Ghoroi’s body was brought to the BJP headquarters in Kolkata where party leaders paid tributes.

“This is a murder. Every day, our party workers are being killed by TMC goons. We don’t trust state police and want a CBI investigation into the case. We want justice. We want Mamata Banerjee to come here and give an answer why our activists are being murdered every day,” said Locket Chatterjee.

Minister Firhad Hakim said, “Any death is unfortunate, but the worst part is that the BJP has started doing politics over every death be it suicide or murder over personal enmity. The BJP starts accusing the TMC with the support of Raj Bahavan.”

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a second postmortem examination on the body of Ghoroi.

The court directed that the body of Ghorai alias Kalipada may be delivered by the petitioner to the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital here for holding of the re-postmortem examination.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the head of the Forensic Department, R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, to conduct a full-fledged autopsy afresh and videograph the entire process.

A copy of the videography and the report of the second postmortem examination must be produced before the court on the next date of hearing on October 21, the judge said.

