West Bengal: BJP accuses TMC workers of ransacking party offices

Hours after BJP chief Amit Shah addressed a rally in Kolkata Saturday, the party claimed that TMC workers ransacked many of their offices in South 24 Parganas. The offices that were allegedly attacked by TMC workers on Saturday night are in Nodakhali, Ramnagar, Budge Budge, Falta and Diamond Harbour. In Falta, BJP workers claimed that TMC workers torched their party office and attacked their workers.

“It is clear that the ruling party has conceded defeat in the state. So, they are resorting to violence, as they know that they will not be able to compete with us in a democratic way. They have lost the support of the people and now, they are attacking our workers and vandalising the party offices,” said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

On Saturday, Shah addressed a rally on Mayo Road where he lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues. State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said, “If our workers start countering such violence, who will be responsible for that?”

The TMC leadership, however, termed the allegations as baseless. “We are not afraid of them. Here, people judge a party by the development work undertaken by it. Since our CM is already excelling in that, we don’t have to attack anybody to win people’s support,” said state minister and TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

