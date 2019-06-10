Bengal not Gujarat, BJP provoking riots in state, says Mamata Banerjee

As West Bengal continues to grapple with post-poll violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the BJP and accused it of provoking riots in an attempt to spread unrest in the state. “The BJP is trying to spread unrest in Bengal and is planning to provoke riots. They are spreading rumours on social media. Bengal is not Gujarat. Police have been told to stop hooliganism,” she said.

Advertising

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, who was addressing reporters at Nabanna, also took on the Centre over the Home Ministry’s advisory on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. “Since I am the only one who is exposing their dangerous game plan, they have started to send advisories. Our chief secretary has replied to that. The BJP is trying to sell democracy,” she said.

“Only two or three incidents (of violence) have taken place which have been carried out by the BJP. The BJP leaders claimed that five people have died but only two of their supporters have died. They are trying to spread unrest in Darjeeling and in Bengal,” she added.

Banerjee also claimed that the saffron party was trying to bring down the TMC government as she was the lone voice speaking against the Centre. “The BJP plans to bring down the government and stop me from speaking against them. This will not happen. The assembly polls will be held in 2021 and the BJP will not be successful. Remember, an injured tiger is more dangerous,” she said.

Advertising

“In Uttar Pradesh, 25 people have died after the polls. Bengal’s performance as a state is best in the country. Here, women can walk around at night. But canards are being spread about Bengal. Do not let them insult Bengal,” she added.

The Chief Minister today held meetings with police and administrative officers and took stock of the development initiatives in the state. She also highlighted the works carried out by her government since 2011, including the success of various welfare schemes in the state.

Three people were killed in the post-poll violence between the TMC and BJP in Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas district. This was the first major incident of violence after the bitterly contested Lok Sabha election, in which the BJP won 18 of the 42 seats in the state.