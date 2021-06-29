West Bengal: Bar Council chairman seeks removal of Acting CJ

Deb was referring to the May 17 incident, when within hours after a special CBI court granted bail to two TMC ministers and a TMC MLA and a former mayor of KMC in the Narada sting case, a division bench of the High Court stayed the bail on a CBI application.

In a letter to the Chief Justice of India, West Bengal Bar Council chairman Ashok Deb has sought the removal of Calcutta High Court Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, alleging that there is a “perception” that he has been “unfair, partial and biased”.

In the June 25 letter, Deb, who is also a Trinamool Congress MLA, wrote, “Soon after being transferred to the Calcutta High Court, Justice Bindal was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice. On and from his date of appointment…there have been numerous instances that have forced us to issue the instant letter praying for the removal of his Lordship as a Judge from the Calcutta High Court…”

“The way Justice Bindal has dealt with… “Narada Bail Matter” casts serious doubts over the conduct and character of Justice Bindal,” the Bar Council chairman wrote, adding: “Justice Bindal by an order dated 17.05.2021 had stayed an interim order of bail passed by the Special CBI Court in favour of members of a certain political dispensation without giving the aggrieved parties an opportunity of being heard. If that was not all, the manner in which the Central Bureau of Investigation had approached the Calcutta High Court by way of an application/letter, based on which an interim order of bail stayed and the liberty/relief granted to the accused persons were snatched away, indicate that Justice Bindal does not have any regard for judicial propriety and has committed a mockery of the judicial conscience.”

