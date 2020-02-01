West Bengal: Bank customers hassled as strike hits services and several ATMs

All nationalised and private banks, and several ATMs remained closed in Kolkata. All nationalised and private banks, and several ATMs remained closed in Kolkata.

Banking services were hit and customers hassled in the state on Friday – the first day of the two two-day nationwide bank strike called by a joint forum of bank employee unions.

All nationalised and private banks, and several ATMs remained closed in Kolkata. Cash deposit, withdrawal, cheque clearances, and loan disbursement have been put on hold. At some places in the city, long queues were witnessed outside ATMs. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, called for a two-day strike after talks with Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) failed on their demand of wage revision of bank employees.

With Sunday being a holiday, banking services will resume on February 3. The strike coincided with the Union budget 2020-21, which is unprecedented, said UFBU sources.

General Secretary of Bank Employees Federation Of India (BEFI) Debashish Basu Chowdhury said, “Today’s strike was 100 percent successful. Bank employees spontaneously participated in the strike, and it will continue tomorrow also.” Chowdhury said If IBA does not agrees to the demand, they will call for another strike in March.

UFBU has demanded a 20 per cent pay hike, while the IBA has offered a 13.5 per cent revision.

Sanjay Das, the general secretary of the West Bengal unit of All India Bank Officers Confederation, said the IBA has rejected the demand for five-day work week.

