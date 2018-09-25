West Bengal bandh tomorrow: BJP calls for 12-hour shutdown to protest student deaths in Islampur clash

West Bengal bandh: BJP teachers’ cell protest in Kolkata on Saturday. (file/Express photo by Subham Dutta) West Bengal bandh: BJP teachers’ cell protest in Kolkata on Saturday. (file/Express photo by Subham Dutta)

The BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal to protest the death of two students during a demonstration over the appointment of school teachers in Islampur area in North Dinajpur district.

On September 20, a clash erupted between police and students after they stopped two newly-recruited teachers from entering Daribhit High School in Islampur. The students have been protesting over the recruitment of Urdu and Sanskrit teachers as they wanted vacancies in English and Science subjects to be filled.

Two students, Rajesh Sarkar and Tapas Barman, died in the clash. The BJP alleged that the two were killed in police firing, but the police have denied the claim. District Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar has maintained that police did not resort to firing during the incident.

The trouble began over the recruitment of Urdu and Sanskrit teachers as the protesting students said they needed Science and English teachers instead.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Idris Ali moved the Calcutta High Court on September 25 seeking its direction to the BJP to withdraw its bandh call. A division bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice Debasish Kar Gupta adjourned the hearing till tomorrow as lawyers from the other side were not present in the court owing to the death of a senior lawyer.

On Monday, the Trinamool Congress government hardened its stance against the BJP-sponsored bandh and accused it of trying to foment trouble in the state. It said all steps would be taken to maintain normal life on the day of the bandh.

TMC secretary general and State Education Minister minister Partha Chatterjee charged the BJP with trying to foment trouble in the state by calling the shutdown, and said all steps will be taken to ensure normal life on the day.

State-run buses will ply and a notification will be issued for state government employees to attend office on the bandh day, he said, adding commercial establishments and private education institutes would be urged to function normally on that day.

