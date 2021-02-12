West Bengal Bandh Live updates: West Bengal bandh Live updates: Left, Congress members block roads

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose announced a 12-hour bandh between 6 am and 6 pm in the state to protest against the police crackdown.

West Bengal Bandh Live updates: Left parties in West Bengal have called for a 12-hour state-wide bandh on Friday to protest against the recent police crackdown on students and activists while they were marching towards Nabanna, the state secretariat in Kolkata, to demand jobs on Thursday.

The march started in College Street but was stopped by police on SN Banerjee Road in the Esplanade area, PTI reported. When the activists attempted to break heavy metal barricades to make their way forward, the police deployed teargas and water cannons to slow them down. Protestors said the use of force was both brutal and unprecedented.

The Left outfits were marching to Nabanna, demanding jobs and industrialisation in the state, among others. Left leaders claimed that several activists were injured in the police action.

Soon after the incident, Left Front Chairman Biman Bose announced a 12-hour bandh between 6 am and 6 pm in the state to protest against the police crackdown. “The way police unleashed atrocities on the participants in the march to Nabanna, it created a situation somewhat akin to the historic Jallianwala Bagh incident,” he said in a statement.

However, the West Bengal government has opposed the call for a bandh and issued a notice urging all government employees to report for work on Friday. Those who don’t will face scary deductions, the notice stated.