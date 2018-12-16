West Bengal: At HJM rally, leaders call on govt to act against illegal immigrants, refer to state as mini-Pakistan

The Hindu Jagran Manch Saturday accused the Trinamool Congress of “Muslim appeasement” and of turning the state into a “mini-Pakistan”. Speaking at the Manch’s maiden rally in Kolkata, leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad affiliate set a tone of political rhetoric ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“When I was coming to West Bengal, people told me that I was going to a mini-Pakistan. I assured them that after Hindu Jagran Manch had finished its work here, nobody would be able to say that about West Bengal ever again. This country and this state has witnessed Hinduo ka katle aam (rampant killing of Hindus), Hindu shops and establishments being burnt down and the influx of illegal Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh. These illegal immigrants carry not one, but several Aadhaar cards. We demand that the state government do something about the illegal immigrants…” said the main speaker at the event, Sadhvi Saraswati, who arrived from Madhya Pradesh the same day.

“In West Bengal if the Hindus try to celebrate Saraswati puja there is a problem. After Durga puja, when it comes for the time of Maa Durga’s immersion, Muharram arrives and is given a priority by this government… When Ram Navami is taken out with swords, the government lodges FIRs against devotees,’’said Sadhvi Saraswati, who urged the gathered crowd to “make the state saffron”.

“Love jihad is spreading… Once Ram mandir is built, not only will we get them (the Muslims) to say Bharat Mata ki jai, we will make them say Jai Siya Ram as well,” said the Sadhvi.