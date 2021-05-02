West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Congratulations pour in for Mamata as TMC all set for third term

As the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to form the government for a third time in West Bengal, congratulatory messages poured in for the chief minister and her party form across the political spectrum. According to trends on the Election Commission of India website at 5:30 pm, out of 292 constituencies in the state, the TMC was leading in 210 seats, while the BJP was leading in 79.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted congratulations to Mmaata Banerjee. “Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Didi on her party’s victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure,” he said.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hailed Banerjee as the “Tigress of Bengal”.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also congratulated the West Bengal Chief Minister and her party.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted to congratulate his West Bengal counterpart.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar also gave his best wishes to Banerjee. In a tweet, he said, “Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav congratulated the people of the West Bengal for being “conscious” and hailed the workers’ efforts in defeating BJP’s “politics of hate”.

प. बंगाल में भाजपा की नफ़रत की राजनीति को हराने वाली जागरुक जनता, जुझारू सुश्री ममता बनर्जी जी व टीएमसी के समर्पित नेताओं व कार्यकर्ताओं को हार्दिक बधाई! ये भाजपाइयों के एक महिला पर किए गए अपमानजनक कटाक्ष ‘दीदी ओ दीदी’ का जनता द्वारा दिया गया मुँहतोड़ जवाब है। # दीदी_जिओ_दीदी pic.twitter.com/wlnUmdfMwA — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 2, 2021

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah termed TMC’s victory as “remarkable”.

Heartiest congratulations to @MamataOfficial didi & everyone at @AITCofficial for the remarkable victory in West Bengal. The BJP & a throughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at you & you prevailed. All the best for the next 5 years.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also congratulated the TMC on its performance in the state elections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the TMC chief “single-handedly” led her party to victory in the assembly polls. In a statement, Thackeray said “all credit goes to the Bengal tigress for the win”.

Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, said the prime minister, Union home minister, ministers from the Centre and several states descended on WB to defeat Banerjee. “But she defeated all these forces. I congratulate her and the courageous people of Bengal,” he said.