Bengal’s 93.71% turnout highest in any Assembly, Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission data

The electoral rolls of Bengal were trimmed by over 90 lakh following the revision, with 27.16 lakh being deleted in an adjudication process ordered by the Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The two-phase West Bengal Assembly elections, which concluded in April, saw the highest turnout in any Assembly and Lok Sabha election since Independence at 93.71%, with the second-highest at 93.61% recorded during the 2013 Tripura elections, according to data released by the Election Commission on Saturday.

After West Bengal, the top 10 highest turnouts have been witnessed in Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur and Puducherry. Four states — West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu along with the UT of Puducherry went to polls with the counting held on May 4. Except in Assam and Puducherry, the EC carried out Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that saw lakhs of electors being removed.