Friday, January 22, 2021
West Bengal: Another setback for Mamata govt, Rajib Banerjee resigns as Forest Minister

Over the years I have tried to do my duty with full responsibility and diligence," he wrote in a Facebook post along with the resignation letter.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | January 22, 2021 12:56:04 pm
Rajib Banerjee, tmc, Suvendu Adhikari, mamata banerjee, tmc leadership, indian express newsThose who are doing well, with ability, sidelined in the party: Rajib Banerjee.

In yet another setback for the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal befoe the assembly elections, Rajib Banerjee on Friday resigned as the state forest minister. Banerjee sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Hope you all are doing well. This is to inform you that I am resigning as the Minister in Charge, Department of Forest, West Bengal from today. Over the years I have tried to do my duty with full responsibility and diligence,” he wrote in a Facebook post along with the resignation letter.

“I have considered each one of you as my extended family and your support has always motivated me to go the extra mile and be at your service in a better way possible, hence I am announcing my formal resignation on this platform and have informed the concerned authority as well. I hope that in the years to come I will be able to be at each of your service in the best way possible as that has been the sole reason I am into politics.” he added.
More details awaited.

