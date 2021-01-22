West Bengal: Another setback for Mamata govt, Rajib Banerjee resigns as Forest Minister

0 Comment(s) *
In yet another setback for the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal befoe the assembly elections, Rajib Banerjee on Friday resigned as the state forest minister. Banerjee sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
“Hope you all are doing well. This is to inform you that I am resigning as the Minister in Charge, Department of Forest, West Bengal from today. Over the years I have tried to do my duty with full responsibility and diligence,” he wrote in a Facebook post along with the resignation letter.
