West Bengal: DM, wife ‘assault’ man inside police station, video goes viral

A district magistrate in West Bengal and his wife allegedly slapped and kicked a man and even threatened to kill him even as policemen were present, for allegedly posting indecent comments against the DM’s wife on social media. In a video that has gone viral, North Bengal’s Alipurduar DM Nikhil Nirmal and his wife are purportedly seen repeatedly slapping and kicking the man at Falakata police station on Saturday night.

A report in this regard has reached the state government and the chief secretary. However, police and administrative officials remained tight-lipped over the issue. Read in Bangla.

Repeated phone calls to the Alipurduar DM went unanswered.

According to police sources, Binod Kumar Sarkar was a Facebook friend of Nandhini Krishnan, wife of the Alipurduar DM. During an online conversation Saturday, he allegedly wrote indecent comments against Nandini. Following this, he was picked up in the evening and detained by police at Falakata police station. Nirmal and his wife reached the police station and slapped and kicked the man in front of other policemen.

In the video clip, Nirmal is heard saying: “No one will speak against me in my district.” He is also heard threatening the man, “If I can put you inside a police station by half an hour, I can kill you at your home.”

The man was later arrested. While on his way to Falakata super-speciality hospital for a health check-up, Sarkar said: “I was Nandhini Krishnan’s Facebook friend. We were chatting and then we had a disagreement. She added me to a group, where many people abused me and I abused back. This is my crime.”

Meanwhile, on social media, Nandhini confirmed the incident and defended her husband. She said that abusive and indecent comments were made against her. In a post, she said, “If you want to remove him, remove him. But do not disturb a family man. Yes, we have slapped and kicked the man. Any other person would have killed such men. My husband told me during marriage that he will take care of me .. protect me. And he did. I am proud of him. (sic)”

Meanwhile, the Association for the Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR), a human rights NGO, has decided to lodge a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission in this regard. “We are drafting a complaint which will be sent to NHRC. Since the man is an IAS officer, we are lodging a complaint with NHRC. We will also lodge a complaint against officers of the police station who stood there and watched,” Ranjit Sur of APDR said.

Opposition parties, too, demanded the DM’s arrest.

“The DM should be arrested immediately. He is the head of the administration in the district. If he violates the law and beats up a man in a police station, what will we expect from junior officers,” BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said.