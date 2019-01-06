West Bengal: Ahead of nationwide Left strike, govt makes employee attendance mandatory

From making attendance compulsory for government employees to holding meetings with vehicle operators, the TMC government has taken several measures to ensure normalcy during the 48-hour nationwide bandh called by Left trade unions on January 8 and 9.

Ten trade unions, including those affiliated to non-Left parties, have called for the two-day bandh against the central government’s policies with a 12-point charter of demands including universal security cover and stopping of privatization of PSUs.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in close quarters, has said that though she is willing to side with any agitation against the Narendra Modi government’s “anti-people” policies, she is against bandhs and will not allow normal life to be disrupted.

“We have been directed to ensure that normal life is not disrupted. Police has been asked to keep strict vigil during the bandh days so that no untoward incident takes place,” said a senior official from the state secretariat.

A memorandum issued by the state government Friday stated that all employees should mandatorily be present during the two days. Government offices, including those provided with grants-in-aid by the state government, have bee directed to remain open.

The memorandum also said that government employees will be not allowed to take casual leaves, for either half or full days, from January 7 to 10.

Heads of offices have been instructed to issue showcause notices to those absent on the four days, asking them to explain why action should not be taken against them. If the employee cannot provide a satisfactory reason, the leave will be treated as ‘dies non’ and no salary will be paid for those days.

Government officials also held meetings with private bus owners and taxi unions to ensure normal vehicular traffic flow on the bandh days.

Left leaders alleged that the move indicated a tacit understanding between TMC and BJP.

“It shows that the alleged under-the-table deal between ‘Didi bhai’ and ‘Modi bhai’ is for real. She speaks a lot against the Centre but when it comes to proving her words, she backs out. This bandh is for the working class who are oppressed by the Centre’s anti-people policies. we thought Mamata, who claims to be a leader of the masses, will support it. But perhaps the deal is to save her back from CBI inquiries into cases such as Saradha and Narada,” said a senior Left leader.