West Bengal: Active Covid cases decline below 8,000

The test positivity rate dropped to 7.53 per cent. (Representational)

West Bengal’s active caseload dropped below 8,000 to 7,881 on Sunday as the recovery rate increased to 96.82 per cent.

According to the state health bulletin, the state registered 823 new cases in 24 hours, while 957 patients were discharged. Nineteen deaths in 24 hours pushed up the toll to 9,941

Among the new positive cases, 231 were from Kolkata while 226 cases were reported from North 24 Parganas district. Of the 19 deaths, seven were from North 24 Parganas district, four were from Howrah district and three were reported in Kolkata.

The health department said 35,123 tests were conducted in 24 hours, pushing up the number to 74,41,500. The test positivity rate dropped to 7.53 per cent.