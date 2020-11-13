West Bengal: Active cases drop further, recovery rate at 90.57%

In the last 24 hours, 3,856 fresh cases and 54 more deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 7,506. The cumulative number of discharged persons increased to 3,81,149. The recovery rate also has increased to 90.57%.

The total Covid-19 caseload in the state continued to decrease on Wednesday and the recovery rate increased, with the number of discharged persons also increasing steadily. In the last 24 hours, 4,453 persons cured from Covid-19 whereas, the total caseload decreased to 3,856. Thus, the number of active cases decreased to 32,185.

The total number of cases in West Bengal increased to 4,20,840. Yesterday the total caseload was 4,16,984 A total, of 44,365 samples were tested, taking the total to 50,91,700.

Kolkata and its four adjacent districts continued to see a major share of the caseload. Kolkata yet again topped in terms of caseload. As many as 867 persons tested positive in Kolkata, 859 tested positive in North 24 Parganas, 261 tested positive in Hooghly, 231 tested positive in South 24 Parganas and 191 tested positive in Howrah. Other than these five districts in South Bengal, 180 tested positive in Paschim Midnapore, 179 tested positive in Nadia and 114 tested positive in Purba Midnapore.

In the llast 24 hours, in North Bengal, Darjeeling recorded 139, Jalpaiguri recorded 133, Coochbehar recorded 101 cases in last 24 hours.

According to the health department, 95,528 persons are still in home quarantine. 1295 persons are in safe homes, the department said.

