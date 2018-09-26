West Bengal: ABVP, SFI protest Islampur deaths

Left students clash with police in Kolkata, Tuesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Left students clash with police in Kolkata, Tuesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Around 12 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members were detained after clashing with police during a rally from Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral house in North Kolkata to Esplanade, to protest the killing of two students in Islampur.

After reaching Esplanade, the protesters burnt effigies of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and demanded the immediate resignation of state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee. As soon as they made attempts to block Central Avenue, a scuffle broke out between protesters and policemen. As the situation turned violent, policemen resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

“The state government has to come out with an answer as to why two students were killed in Islampur or else the education minister should resign,” said ABVP state president Subir Haldar said.

Earlier in the day, ABVP national general secretary Ashis Chouhan held a news conference and demanded a CBI inquiry into the killing of two students at Daribhit High School in Islampur.

“The state government has taken the 12 hour strike call by BJP as a challenge. Our request is instead of taking that as a challenge why don’t the state government keep aside its appeasement politics. It is a shame that the students of West Bengal are unable to study in their mother tongue,” Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, SFI activists took out a March to Raj Bhawan, demanding an impartial judicial probe into the deaths. However, the march was stopped midway and SFI members shouted slogans against the state government. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the Governor’s office, placing their demand before him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App