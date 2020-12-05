West Bengal: 3206 new cases, 52 more die in 24 hours

According to the state health department, 87,802 persons are still in home quarantine and 624 persons are in safe homes. (Representational)

In the past 24 hours, 3,206 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the state and 52 persons died. As many as 3,215 persons were cured of the infection. The number of active cases further decreased and became 24,045.

The total death toll reached 8,628 on Friday. The cumulative number of discharged persons became 4,63,849. The recovery rate also has increased to 93.42 per cent.

The total number of cases in West Bengal increased to 4,96,522. On Thursday, the total caseload was 4,93,316. As many as 44,351 more sample were tested, taking the cumulative number to 60,47,279.

Kolkata and its four adjacent districts continued to take a major share in the caseload. Kolkata again took the in terms of caseload on Friday. As many as 794 persons tested positive in Kolkata, 694 tested positive in North 24 Parganas, 216 tested positive in South 24 Parganas, 185 tested positive in Hooghly and 140 tested positive in Howrah. Apart from these districts in south Bengal, 133 tested positive in Nadia, 98 tested positive in Paschim Burdwan and 95 tested positive in Purba Medinipur.

In the past 24 hours, in North Bengal, Jalpaiguri recorded 144, Darjeeling recorded 134, Cooch Behar recorded 57 cases.

According to the state health department, 87,802 persons are still in home quarantine and 624 persons are in safe homes.

