West Bengal: 3,197 Covid cases added, recovery rate up to 76.51%

Meanwhile, the health authorities said 35,059 tests were conducted in 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 14,51,615. (Representational)

West Bengal reported a record 3,197 new cases on Thursday, with a marked decline in the situation in North Bengal’s Dakshin Dinajpur district. It was the seventh straight day of 3,000-plus infections in the state, which pushed up the state’s caseload to 1,29,119.

A bulk of the cases, 55 per cent, and 38 of the 53 deaths recorded in 24 hours were reported from the South Bengal epicentre comprising Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly.

The other district of concern in the region, Purba Medinipur, saw its active caseload climb to 1,530 as 132 cases were added. It also recorded five fatalities.

Paschim Bardhaman, one of the six districts outside the epicentre to report more than 100 new cases, reported three deaths, while two

occurred in Dakshin Dinajpur. One fatality each occurred in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Murshidabad, Nadia, and Purba Bardhaman.

In the north, Dakshin Dinajpur has overtaken Malda and Darjeeling to become the region’s worst-hit district. Its active caseload crossed 1,000 on Thursday to settle at 1,071. It has added a massive 690 cases this week, and has seen its recovery rate fall from 72.86 per cent at the end of last week to 63.64 per cent on Thursday.

According to the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, the state’s recovery rate rose to 76.51 per cent as 3,126 people were declared recovered. Till now, 98,789 patients have recovered from the disease. West Bengal’s discharge rate is one of the highest in India, and over two percentage points more than the national rate.

Meanwhile, the health authorities said 35,059 tests were conducted in 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 14,51,615.

At present, 2,610 people are in government quarantine and 45,184 people are in home isolation. There are 1,919 people in safe homes, which have been set up for mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic patients without facilities to isolate themselves at home.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd