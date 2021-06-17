West Bengal: 3,187 fresh Covid cases recorded, 68 more die

A covid patient being taken for further investigation from a ward at the Medical college & hospital in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The COVID-19 situation in West Bengal has been steadily improving over the past few days, with the daily positivity rate coming down to nearly five per cent on Wednesday. Of the 61,981 samples tested in the past 24 hours, 5.14 per cent tested positive. New Covid cases remained below 4,000 for the third. On Wednesday, Bengal recorded 3,187 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the number of total cases to 1471231. A total of 69 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 17,118, as per the health department bulletin.

A total of 2,012 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. So far, 14,32,961 persons have been discharged taking the discharge rate to 97.40 per cent.

However, the situation has not improved much in North 24 Parganas, which recorded 17 deaths in the past 24 hours while Kolkata recorded 13 deaths, as per the Friday’s Covid bulletin.

At present, 14,984 people are in home isolation and 1,302 are in safe homes. So far, 1,80,73,186 have been vaccinated of whom 40,92,477 have received both doses. On Wednesday alone, 2,45,411 people were vaccinated in Bengal.