West Bengal: 3,175 new cases, 49 more die of Covid in a day

As many as 44,389 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of samples tested to 60,91,668. (Representational)

With 3,175 people testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in West Bengal shot up to 4,99,697. The state recorded 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 8,677, the state health bulletin reported on Saturday.

There was a dip in the number of patients discharged with the recovery of 3,207 people. The total number of people discharged till date was 4,67,056, while the recovery rate stood at 93.47 per cent.

The number of active cases was 23,964.

As many as 44,389 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of samples tested to 60,91,668.

Out of 3,175 positive cases, Kolkata and its adjacent four districts continued to record the maximum caseload. In Kolkata, 788 people tested positive, 729 in North 24 Parganas, 261 in South 24 Parganas, 125 in Howrah and 113 in Hooghly. As many as 142 tested positive in Nadia, 86 in Bankura and 92 in Paschim Bardhman.

In North Bengal, Darjeeling recorded 138 cases, Jalpaiguri 106 cases and Malda 72 cases.

According to the state Health Department, 87,456 people are still in home quarantine, while 625 are in safe homes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd