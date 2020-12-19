West Bengal: 2,239 new Covid cases, 42 more die

The number of active cases further decreased and became 19,065. (Representational)

In the past 24 hours, 2,239 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the state and 42 persons died. As many as 2,729 persons were cured of the infection. The number of active cases further decreased and became 19,065.

The total death toll in the state stood at 9,277 on Friday. The cumulative number of discharged persons is 5,04,343.

