West Bengal: 2,155 new Covid cases, 43 more die

The total number of tests conducted in the past 24 hours is 42,252. (Representatonal)

A total of 2,155 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours while 2,717 persons were discharged after being cured of the infection. The total number of active cases declined to 18,460 while the recovery rate in the state increased to 94.81per cent.

According to state health department, the state registered 43 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths stood at 9,320 on Saturday.

Among the new positive cases, 539 were from Kolkata while 485 cases were reported from North 24 Parganas district.

Among the 43 deaths, 11 were reported from North 24 Parganas district, 9 from Kolkata and seven from Howrah district.

The total number of tests conducted in the past 24 hours is 42,252.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd