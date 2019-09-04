West Bengal: 2 more suspected JMB members held; four arrested in 8 days

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested two more suspected militants of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Malda district, taking the total number of arrests to four in the last eight days. Abdul Bari (28) and Nijamuddin Khan (28) were arrested from Shamsi police station area in Malda district.

According to police, the JMB members had planned to make north Bengal their new base in India.

“The duo were the main organisers in this newly-detected Uttar Dinajpur module. As per instructions of their top leaders, including Salahuddin Salahein and Ejaz (Ahmad who has already been arrested), they were trying to reorganise, recruit and conduct trainings for the organisation and soliciting top leaders to visit them. Both had gone into hiding after the arrest of Ejaz and were caught trying to flee from Bengal,” said DC (STF) Subhankar Sinha Sarkar.

Police have recovered some incriminating articles and their mobile phones from their possession.

The accused have been booked under sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy), 121-121A (Waging war), 122 (Collecting arms for waging war), 123 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war), 124A (Sedition) and 125 (Waging war against any power) of Indian Penal Code.

On Monday, the STF had arrested suspected JMB member Mohammed Abul Quashem, who hails from Durmut village under Mangalkot police station in Burdwan district, from Canal East Road in Kolkata.

Last week, Ahmad (30), a top operative of the JMB in India, was arrested by the STF from neighbouring Bihar’s Gaya district. Ahmad, who was the ‘ameer’ or head of the terror outfit in the country, was involved in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast.

He was allegedly working to strengthen the Dhuliyan module in Murshidabad district. Investigators said that he had visited north Bengal a number of times over the past one year. Ahmad, who hails from Birbhum’s Parui, had reportedly told the investigators about his plans to create another module in North Dinajpur district.

After joining the outfit in 2008, he had replaced Kausar, another top JMB commander, following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency in the Khagragar blast case.