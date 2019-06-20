West Bengal: 17 councillors join BJP, TMC govt dissolves Darjeeling civic board

After dissolving Naihati municipality board in North 24 Parganas district, the Trinamool Congress government has now dissolved Darjeeling municipality board.

CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday appointed the additional district magistrate (general) as the administrator to run the Darjeeling municipality for a period of six months or till newly-elected councillors take over.

The government’s move came days after 17 out of 30 municipal councillors switched to the BJP from the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s Binay Tamang faction. The municipality has 32 wards, two of which are currently vacant.

The Darjeeling municipality board was dissolved under sub-section (2) of section 431 of the West Bengal Municipal Act, 1993, an order issued by its Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department stated.

The order stated that with the dissolution of the municipality, an administrative vacuum has emerged, which is “required to be filled to ensure smooth running of public services in the municipal area… in public interest”.

It stated that with the dissolution, all powers and functions vested upon municipal authorities shall be exercised by the administrator appointed by the state government.

The ADM (general,) Darjeeling, has been appointed as the administrator of the Darjeeling municipality with “immediate effect for a period not exceeding six months or until the newly elected Councillors take over charge, whichever is earlier,” the order stated.

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed the government’s move, saying it will move the court against the decision. “This is dictatorship and it amounts to the murder of democracy,” BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.