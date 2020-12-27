West Bengal: 1,253 new cases, 33 more deaths

In the past 24 hours, 1,253 persons tested positive for Covid-19 and 33 persons died in the state. As many as 1,861 persons were cured of the infection. The number of active cases further decreased and became 14,108. The total death toll stood at 9,569 on Saturday. The number of discharged persons is 5,22,331. The recovery rate has increased to 95.66 per cent.

The total cases in West Bengal increased to 5,46,008.