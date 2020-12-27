scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 26, 2020
West Bengal: 1,253 new cases, 33 more deaths

The number of discharged persons is 5,22,331. The recovery rate has increased to 95.66 per cent.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | December 27, 2020 4:23:24 am
West Bengal covid, west bengal covid cases, west bengal covid cases toll, west bengal covid news, indian express newsThe total cases in West Bengal increased to 5,46,008.  (Representational)

In the past 24 hours, 1,253 persons tested positive for Covid-19 and 33 persons died in the state. As many as 1,861 persons were cured of the infection. The number of active cases further decreased and became 14,108. The total death toll stood at 9,569 on Saturday. The number of discharged persons is 5,22,331. The recovery rate has increased to 95.66 per cent.

The total cases in West Bengal increased to 5,46,008.

