West Bengal: 1,170 new Covid-19 cases

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
In the past 24 hours, 1,170 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the state and 29 persons died. As many as 1,537 persons were cured of the infection. The number of active cases further decreased and became 11,985.
The total death toll in the state rose to 9,712 on Thursday.
The cumulative number of discharged persons became 5,30,366.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
Happy New Year 2021: New Year's Eve party outfit ideas straight from the closet of your favourite B-Town actors
Happy New Year 2021: New Year's Eve party outfit ideas straight from the closet of your favourite B-Town actors