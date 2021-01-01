scorecardresearch
2020: A Rewind

West Bengal: 1,170 new Covid-19 cases

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | January 1, 2021 4:38:23 am
The total death toll in the state rose to 9,712 on Thursday. (Representational)

In the past 24 hours, 1,170 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the state and 29 persons died. As many as 1,537 persons were cured of the infection. The number of active cases further decreased and became 11,985.

The cumulative number of discharged persons became 5,30,366.

