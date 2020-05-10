West Bengal: 11 dead, 108 test +ve in 24 hours

The number of active cases increased from 1,195 to 1,243. (Representational Photo) The number of active cases increased from 1,195 to 1,243. (Representational Photo)

Eleven people died due to coronavirus and 108 more tested positive in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Saturday.

According to the health bulletin released by the state government, the toll stood at 171. While 99 people died due to coronavirus, the remaining succumbed to co-morbidity. The total number of positive cases reached 1,786.

The Health Department said among the 11 people who died, two were from North 24 Parganas, while the rest belonged to Kolkata.

The three districts — Kolkata, Howrah and North 24 Parganas — continued to record the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state. Among the 108 new cases, 65 were recorded from Kolkata.

As many as 49 patients were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 372. The number of active cases increased from 1,195 to 1,243.

The health bulletin stated that in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples tested was 3,601 and till date, the cumulative number of samples tested was 39,368. As many as 5,478 people are still in government quarantine, while 14,490 in home quarantine.

From Saturday, one more laboratory started conducting coronavirus tests, taking the total number of labs to 18.

