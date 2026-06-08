Jahangir Aziz, Co-Head of Macroeconomic Research, JP Morgan is Explained.Live guest today

The war in West Asia is in its fourth month, with a shaky ceasefire being interrupted repeatedly. But the conflict is only the latest episode in a series of shocks the world has had to contend with over the last decade.

These shocks have come in various forms, starting with the political upheaval in the US following the election of Donald Trump for the first time in 2016 and China coming in the crosshairs of his administration. Then came the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Trump’s second term and his aggressive tariff-led trade war, and finally, the attacks on Iran by the US and Israel, and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has led to what experts say is the largest energy supply shock in history. These series of events have been instrumental in shaping global capital flows.