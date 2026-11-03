Gujarat sailor, 25, dead after Indian ship carrying dates struck in Oman waters

A 25-year-old sailor from Gujarat’s Porbandar has been killed after an unidentified projectile struck a cargo ship in Omani waters amid the conflict between the US-Israel and Iran in West Asia. Nahim Ajij Gandhar is the 15th Indian sailor to die in the ongoing conflict. The Centre earlier said 22 Indians, including 14 seafarers have died in the conflict.

Gandhar was onboard Al Jusufi, an Indian-flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel. The cargo ship, with 14 Indian crew members and 950 metric tonnes of dates, left Hamriyah port in the UAE on October 31 for Porbandar. The vessel had crossed the Strait of Hormuz and was in Omani waters with the shoreline in sight.

“On Nov 2, the Indian MSV AL JUSUFI, carrying 14 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman. While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, tragically succumbed to his injuries. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this hour of immense grief,” Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said in a post.“

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The Ministry and Indian Embassy in Oman are in contact with local authorities to ensure immediate assistance for the 13 survivors and facilitate the swift repatriation of both the surviving crew and mortal remains of our deceased seafarer,” he added. The Ministry condemned the attack and said the Indian embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation. “The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” the ministry said.

The strike that killed Gandhar

Akbar Ahmed Sumbhaniya, whose younger brother owns the vessel, said that around 4 pm (local time) on November 2, an unidentified aerial object struck the vessel. “The projectile, whatever it was, came in from the left (port) side and struck the vessel near the cabin room. The boat’s right (starboard) side was towards the Omani shoreline. Gandhar, who was standing at the steering wheel, was injured in his left leg and shoulder, but he was conscious,” he said.

Sumbhaniya said the ship’s tindal called him and told him about the attack. “I immediately called my employee at another Port in Oman and our sponsor there, who informed the Oman Coast Guard and gave them the location. The Coast Guard sent a boat from Limah and rescued all our sailors.”

When the Oman Coast Guard brought the sailors to land, Gandhar was still conscious and, according to Sumbhaniya, was talking to his colleagues; he told them he was in pain. “Our guys sent an ambulance, but Gandhar died while he was being put inside the ambulance.” The young sailor is survived by his mother and elder brother.

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Sumbhaniya, who owns a Mechanised Sailing Vessel too, said Omani waters are generally safe, especially during the day. But since the conflict began, four such vessels, all from Gujarat, have suffered attacks in Omani waters.

Adam Bhaya, general secretary of the Indian Sailing Vessels Association, told The Indian Express, “We have requested the Government, including the Ministry of External Affairs, the Directorate General of Shipping and the Embassy of India in Oman, to intervene and coordinate with the concerned Omani authorities for immediate humanitarian and consular assistance, necessary formalities and early repatriation of the 13 surviving Indian crew members. We have also requested appropriate assistance for the bereaved family of the deceased sailor.”

Ship was in West Asia for 2 years

Al Jusufi, the cargo ship that was struck, was a Mechanised Sailing Vessel. These are traditional, wooden-hulled composite cargo ships. The cargo capacity of such a vessel ranges from 200 metric tonnes to 3,000 metric tonnes. Such a vessel costs Rs 50 lakh on average.

Indian Mechanised Sailing Vessels usually carry soybeans, rice, sugar, dry and wet dates, onions, other food items and livestock.