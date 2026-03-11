West Asia crisis a reminder for self-reliance, energy growth: PM Modi

Calling the war in West Asia “a matter of concern for all”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday that “the expansion of the petroleum sector is essential” and “the current crisis has once again established” how important it is “for us to become atmanirbhar (self-reliant)”.

Addressing an NDA convention in Ernakulam where he also laid the foundation stone of a polypropylene unit at the nearby Kochi Refinery and inaugurated development initiatives totalling nearly Rs 11,000 crore, Modi accused the Congress of “deliberately making provocative and irresponsible statements” on the West Asia situation.

His remarks, targeting the Congress and Left for “mocking the Atmanirbhar Bharat” campaign, came ahead of the expected announcement of the schedule for Assembly elections in Kerala.

Speaking on the crisis in West Asia and recalling the rescue of nurses trapped in Iraq, and priests Tom Uzhunnalil in Yemen and Alexis Premkumar in Afghanistan, Modi said, “Millions of our brothers and sisters work there. You must remember that today there is a BJP-NDA government in the country. Whenever Indian citizens have been in trouble, we have used all our strength to rescue them safely. The Congress, which is trying to find politics even in such a major global crisis, is deliberately making provocative and irresponsible statements so that the situation worsens. Then they can start a campaign of making reels just to abuse and criticise Modi. This is their game.’’

He said governments of all friendly countries are also taking care of Indians. “Our embassies and missions are working round the clock to help our people. Whether someone needs food, medical help, a place to stay, or legal assistance – all these needs are being ensured,’’ he said.

The war, he said, has once again sent a reminder on the importance of self-reliance. He said India is striving to become self-reliant in every field including energy. “We saw how important self-reliance is during the Covid period and the Ukraine crisis. The current crisis has once again established how essential it is for us to become self-reliant,’’ he said.

On the energy sector, Modi said India has increased its solar power capacity, and given emphasis to electric vehicles to reduce dependence on fuel. “Congress and Left leaders keep mocking the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. The Congress and the Left ruled governments together, and they made the country more dependent by handing it over to foreign powers. Now, they have started spreading rumours together. Even in this time of war, the Congress and the Left are using all their strength to create panic and fear in the country. Remain alert and cautious of the rumours being spread by Congress and the Left,’’ he said.

Taking a dig at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his recent comments on the drone industry, Modi said the Congress does not have confidence in the potential of the youth. “The Congress ‘yuvraj’ does not even know how remarkably India’s youth are performing today in drone manufacturing. Congress leaders do not even know that many companies in India are now manufacturing drones.’’

On politics in Kerala where the BJP is taking on Congress-led UDF and CPM-led LDF in the upcoming Assembly elections, Modi said both UDF and LDF are “partners in corruption, crime” while neglecting development and obstructing industries. “They have partnership even in the looting of the Sabarimala temple. People from the LDF are accused of looting gold from the temple, while people from the UDF are accused of selling the loot,’’ he said, referring to the Sabarimala gold scandal.