West Asia conflict: Lakhs of workers in Gulf, how Odisha govt is stepping up efforts to bring them back

A stranded passenger sleeps on the floor outside Dubai International Airport terminal as the airport resumes limited operations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/File)

With lakhs of blue-collar Odia workers stranded amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, the Odisha government has stepped up efforts for their return to the state.

Officials said they are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), through which they are trying to reach out to Odia people in the region.

The state government has constituted a high-level committee headed by Chief Secretary Anu Garg to take calls on the safe return of Odia people from the Gulf countries and ensure their safety.

Besides blue-collar workers mostly engaged in the construction sector in cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, officials said thousands of students and professionals from Odisha have also been trapped in the conflict-hit region.