West Asia conflict: No contact from Kerala interns on ship anchored at Iran port for 24 days, families demand clarity

The two men, Jerin Joseph of Kattappana in Idukki and Fadusha Farhan T U of Mananthavady in Wayanad have been working on the Malta-flagged vessel, Arucas, for the past eight months. (Source: Special Arrangement)

Families of two young men from Kerala working as interns on a commercial vessel anchored at the Iranian port of Bushehr have approached authorities in the state and central governments, saying that there has been no contact with them since the outbreak of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The two men, Fadusha Farhan T U of Mananthavady in Wayanad and Jerin Joseph of Kattappana in Idukki, have been working on the Malta-flagged vessel, Arucas, for the past eight months. As per the petitions sent to authorities, the two of them had contacted their families on February 27, a day before the latest conflict broke out.