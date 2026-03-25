Need to formalise a comprehensive integrated roadmap based on lessons learnt in West Asia conflict: Rajnath

The statement noted that Singh was briefed about the global and regional security scenario, the impact of a possible escalation of the ongoing conflicts on India as well as the challenges and opportunities presented by the current geopolitical situation. (ANI Photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday emphasised the need to formalise a “comprehensive integrated roadmap” for the next decade, factoring in the lessons learnt from the ongoing West Asia conflict, the challenges and opportunities ahead, while ensuring self-reliance and operational readiness.

“We need to formalise a comprehensive integrated roadmap for the next decade, factoring in the lessons learnt, challenges and opportunities going forward, whilst ensuring Atmanirbharta and operational readiness across all fronts,” he said in a review meeting with India’s top military brass on India’s defence preparedness in the backdrop of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

According to officials, discussions in the review meeting primarily involved discussions on the impact of the West Asia conflict on India’s supply chains and the alternatives in case they are adversely impacted.