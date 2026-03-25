Need to formalise a comprehensive integrated roadmap based on lessons learnt in West Asia conflict: Rajnath

The statement noted that Singh was briefed about the global and regional security scenario, the impact of a possible escalation of the ongoing conflicts on India as well as the challenges and opportunities presented by the current geopolitical situation. (ANI Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday emphasised the need to formalise a “comprehensive integrated roadmap” for the next decade, factoring in the lessons learnt from the ongoing West Asia conflict, the challenges and opportunities ahead, while ensuring self-reliance and operational readiness.
“We need to formalise a comprehensive integrated roadmap for the next decade, factoring in the lessons learnt, challenges and opportunities going forward, whilst ensuring Atmanirbharta and operational readiness across all fronts,” he said in a review meeting with India’s top military brass on India’s defence preparedness in the backdrop of the ongoing West Asia conflict.
According to officials, discussions in the review meeting primarily involved discussions on the impact of the West Asia conflict on India’s supply chains and the alternatives in case they are adversely impacted.
“There was an emphasis on having a list of India’s immediate, short-term requirements and also drawing lessons from the conflict, which could be incorporated into the future roadmap for India,” an official said.
He further said that operational and technological lessons of the ongoing conflict should be studied continuously in order to improve India’s preparedness.
A Ministry of Defence statement noted that he took stock of the situation in West Asia and its effect on India’s defence preparedness in a meeting which was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, the three Service Chiefs, Defence Secretary RK Singh, and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat.
The statement noted that Singh was briefed about the global and regional security scenario, the impact of a possible escalation of the ongoing conflicts on India as well as the challenges and opportunities presented by the current geopolitical situation.
Story continues below this ad
“The impact of the situation on the supply chain management towards procurement and production of defence equipment, including maintenance and serviceability of existing equipment, was also examined,” the statement said.
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More