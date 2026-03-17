West Asia conflict: Distribution companies incentivise switch from LPG to PNG

The government has also increased waiting times between cylinder bookings by households from 21 days to 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas to check hoarding behaviour and manage demand and supply.

From free gas worth Rs 500 to waiving off security deposit worth Rs 1-5 lakh for commercial users, a few city gas distribution (CGD) companies have announced incentives to encourage consumers to make the switch to piped natural gas (PNG) as part of the government’s effort to reduce pressure on LPG supplies amid the ongoing crisis.

According to the government, a few measures undertaken recently have led to an increase of 36% in domestic LPG production vis-à-vis pre-West Asia conflict levels, and a further increase is likely over the next few days. These measures included ordering refiners to maximise LPG production and directing them to divert propane, butane, and other streams from petrochemical manufacturing to LPG production. The government has also increased waiting times between cylinder bookings by households from 21 days to 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas to check hoarding behaviour and manage demand and supply.