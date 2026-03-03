West Asia conflict: Amid cancelled flights, safety concerns, Andhra takes steps to coordinate relief for its people abroad

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has been directed to extend all necessary support to affected individuals. (AP)

Amid the conflict in West Asia, the government of Andhra Pradesh has initiated proactive measures to ensure the safety and welfare of Telugu people stranded abroad, officials said.

Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for NRI Empowerment, Kondapalli Srinivas, said that the state government was closely monitoring the evolving situation in the region, particularly as disruptions at certain international airports have caused inconvenience to passengers. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s office said that the government is maintaining continuous oversight and coordination to safeguard the interests of Telugu people abroad.

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has been directed to extend all necessary support to affected individuals. APNRT coordinators stationed across Gulf countries have been placed on high alert and instructed to coordinate with local Telugu communities to arrange temporary accommodation, ensure safety, and provide essential assistance wherever required.