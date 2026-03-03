West Asia conflict: Amid cancelled flights, safety concerns, Andhra takes steps to coordinate relief for its people abroad
Amid the conflict in West Asia, the government of Andhra Pradesh has initiated proactive measures to ensure the safety and welfare of Telugu people stranded abroad, officials said. Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for NRI Empowerment, Kondapalli Srinivas, said that the state government was closely monitoring the evolving situation in the region, particularly as disruptions at certain […]
Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for NRI Empowerment, Kondapalli Srinivas, said that the state government was closely monitoring the evolving situation in the region, particularly as disruptions at certain international airports have caused inconvenience to passengers. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s office said that the government is maintaining continuous oversight and coordination to safeguard the interests of Telugu people abroad.
The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has been directed to extend all necessary support to affected individuals. APNRT coordinators stationed across Gulf countries have been placed on high alert and instructed to coordinate with local Telugu communities to arrange temporary accommodation, ensure safety, and provide essential assistance wherever required.
The minister emphasised that APNRTS officials are in constant communication with field coordinators and are reviewing developments on a real-time basis. Stranded individuals have been advised to stay in touch with local Indian embassies and utilise the helpline services established by the state government.
The APNRTS 24/7 helpline details are phone: 0863-2340678, WhatsApp: +91 85000 27678, and email: helpline@apnrts.com.
Telugu people facing difficulties in Gulf countries are requested to immediately share their details through the above contact points for prompt assistance, officials said, adding that the government of Andhra Pradesh remains committed to ensuring the safety, security, and timely support of its citizens abroad.
The current conflict in West Asia was triggered by the US and Israel’s strikes in Iran, in which the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed. Iran has subsequently hit back, hitting US bases in the Gulf. The situation has led to widespread travel disruptions as several countries in West Asia closed their airspace.
