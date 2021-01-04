West Bengal: 896 fresh cases, 26 more die of Covid-19

The total number of tests conducted in last 24 hours is 32,256 (Representational)

A total of 896 new Covid cases were reported in the past 24 hours while 1,432 persons were discharged after being cured of the infection. The total active cases declined to 10,446 while the recovery rate from Covid-19 infection in the state increased to 96.35 per cent.

According to the state health department, the state registered 26 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths stands at 9,792.

Among the new positive cases, 194 were from Kolkata while 253 cases were reported from North 24 Parganas district. Among the 26 deaths, eight were reported from Kolkata while 7 were reported from North 24 Parganas district.

The total number of tests conducted in last 24 hours is 32,256. The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 72,10,070.