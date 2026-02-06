‘We’ll go with party decision’: VS Achuthanandan’s family puts ball in CPM court on accepting Padma Vibhushan

The son of the late V S Achuthanandan, former Kerala chief minister and CPI(M) stalwart, on Thursday said the family would consult the party before deciding whether to accept the Padma Vibhushan award conferred to him posthumously.

Achuthanandan, who died last year, was conferred the nation’s second-highest civilian honour this year. His son, V A Arun Kumar, told the media that they received an official communication regarding the honour from the Union Home Secretary on Thursday.

“The decision on whether to accept the award or decline it will be taken only after consulting the party. We will go by the party’s decision, whatever it is. There is no ambiguity in this regard,” Arun Kumar said.