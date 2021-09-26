scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 26, 2021
Warm welcome for PM Narendra Modi at Palam airport on return from US

Lavishing praise on PM Modi upon his arrival in the country from the United States, BJP chief JP Nadda hailed him as a "global leader" who has made India a "global player".

By: PTI | New Delhi |
September 26, 2021 8:20:59 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by BJP National President JP Nadda and party members on his arrival from US, after concluding Quad Summit, at AFS Palam in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a warm welcome by BJP leaders, including party chief JP Nadda, after his arrival from the US at the Palam airport here on Sunday.

Modi, who walked for nearly two kilometres meeting party workers and the people lined up along the road outside the airport, thanked them for welcoming him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters on his arrival from US, after concluding Quad Summit, at AFS Palam in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. BJP National President JP Nadda also seen. (PTI)

Lavishing praise on the prime minister upon his arrival in the country from the United States, Nadda hailed him as a “global leader” who has made India a “global player”.

Also Read |‘There is much to be done in trade’: Top quotes from Modi-Biden bilateral talks

Citing Modi’s meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, besides his participation in the Quad meet and address at the UNGA, the BJP president said the prime minister put across strongly and frankly global issues and also India’s views over threats like terrorism and expansionism.

Folk artistes from different states in their traditional costumes greeted the prime minister playing different kinds of drums and musical instruments, Delhi BJP vice-president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters waiting at AFS Palam, after arriving from the US visit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (PTI)
Also Read |PM Modi clocks 20 meetings in his 65-hour stay in US

Several senior BJP leaders, including party national general secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh, former Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta, MP Ramesh Bidhuri were among those who welcomed Modi at the airport.

The BJP workers gathered at the airport’s technical area hours before the prime minister’s arrival. A stage was also prepared for Modi to greet the people outside the airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters waiting at AFS Palam, after arriving from the US visit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters waiting at AFS Palam, after arriving from the US visit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (PTI)

