Welcome Nirav Modi’s arrest by UK authorities, will actively pursue his extradition: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Wednesday welcomed the arrest of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi by the United Kingdom and asserted that India will actively follow up the matter with the authorities concerned for his extradition.

Advertising

“We welcome the fact that Nirav Modi has been arrested by the United Kingdom authorities pursuant to the arrest warrant issued by the Westminster Magistrate Court. Government of India continues to actively follow up this matter with the authorities concerned in the UK, with a view to have Nirav Modi extradited to India at the earliest,” the MEA stated.

Earlier today, a London court in the UK rejected Modi’s bail plea and directed that he remain in custody till March 29. Prior to rejecting Modi’s bail plea, the court had said that Modi had demonstrated “keenness to fully cooperate”, agreed to pay tax and had submitted travel documents to the court.

According to PTI, the UK judge said there are substantial grounds to believe Nirav Modi would fail to surrender if granted bail. Modi has been sent to HM Prison Wandsworth.

Advertising

Modi was held by authorities in the United Kingdom, days after the Westminster Magistrate Court in London issued a warrant against him

Nirav Modi is accused of siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore from the Punjab National Bank through fraudulent letters of undertaking and letters of credit in connivance with his uncle Mehul Choksi and bank officials at PNB’s Brady House branch in Mumbai