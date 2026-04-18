Welcome ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon: India

INDIA ON Friday welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and said it welcomes every step towards peace. A 10-day ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump and agreed on by Lebanon and Israel appeared to be holding in Lebanon on Friday, even as talks are underway to extend a lasting truce between US and Iran — brokered by Pakistan.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We welcome the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon… India welcomes every step towards peace.” On Pakistan’s role in mediation between US and Iran, he said, “We are closely following all developments in the West Asian region.” The spokesperson said India was participating in the meeting called by the UK and France, on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.