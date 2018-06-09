Weeks after Tuticorin violence,key police official shunted out

Thirteen people were killed in police firing on May 22 and 23 after protests for closure of the plant over pollution concerns turned violent in that port city. (PTI Photo) Thirteen people were killed in police firing on May 22 and 23 after protests for closure of the plant over pollution concerns turned violent in that port city. (PTI Photo)

In a key reshuffle more than two weeks after 13 persons were killed in police firing in the anti-Sterlite protests in southern port town of Tuticorin, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday shunted out the IGP, South Zone. Inspector General of Police, South Zone (Madurai), Shailesh Kumar Yadav, was today posted as IGP (Armed Police), Chennai. The violent events that unfolded last month, witnessing arson, rioting and damage to property in Tuticorin, came under Yadav’s territorial jurisdiction.

The reshuffle came just a day after two deputy tahsildars who allegedly gave the order to the police personnel to open fire, were transferred. Deputy Tahsildars Kannan and Sekar on Friday were transferred to Kayathaaru and Srivaikuntam respectively by Tuticorin District Collector Sandeep Nanduri. An official release said 11 IPS officers, including Yadav, have been transferred.

It said T K P Shanmuga Rajeswaran, presently IGP(Training) here, would replace Yadav.P Nagarajan, presently Tirupur Police Commissioner will replace Rajeswaran as IGP (Training) here, it said. Among the IPS officers transferred were East Chennai Joint Commissioner of Police S Manoharan, who was promoted as Tiruppur City Commissioner of Police.

Thirteen people were killed in police firing on May 22 and 23 after protests for closure of the plant over pollution concerns turned violent in that port city.

